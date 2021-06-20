Total of 5 new COVID-19 cases announced in Northwestern, Thunder Bay health units on the weekend

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported across northwestern Ontario over the weekend.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced four new cases on Saturday, with two in the Kenora region and another two in the Dryden and Red Lake region.

There are 12 active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area. Five are in the Kenora region, though one of those is currently outside of the area. Three are in the Dryden and Red Lake region and two are in each of the Rainy River and Sioux Lookout regions.

No new cases were reported on Sunday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced one new case on Saturday.

That case is located within a First Nations community and had no known exposure to the virus.

The active case count has dropped to 23, which is the fewest since May 27.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit does not provide updates on Sundays.