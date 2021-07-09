No new COVID-19 cases in the northwest on Friday

No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district for a second consecutive day.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced there were zero new cases on Friday, with the active case count remaining at three.

There have been 14 cases announced during the last 21 days, of which five were announced in the first nine days of July.

The Northwestern Health Unit reported zero new cases on Friday, the third straight day without any new cases in that region.

There are three active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area, of which two are in the Sioux Lookout region and one is in the Rainy River region.