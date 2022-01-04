Over 80 new COVID-19 cases reported across northwestern Ontario on Tuesday

Another person in the Thunder Bay district has died from COVID-19, the second in as many days and third in the past seven days.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 40 new cases, along with the latest death, on Tuesday.

There have been 72 COVID-19 deaths in the Thunder Bay district throughout the pandemic.

For the new cases, 14 are household or other close contacts while six had no known exposure to the virus and two are related to travel outside the region. Eighteen cases remain pending.

The majority — 32 — are in the Thunder Bay area with eight in district communities.

The active case count dropped to 350, with 75 previously announced cases now considered resolved.

There has been an increase of four active cases admitted to hospital. The health unit's COVID-19 dashboard shows 10 active cases in hospital, with one in the intensive care unit.

The health unit announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the Southbridge Pinewood long-term care home in Thunder Bay, in the Sandpiper unit.

Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit reported 42 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its active case count to 418.

Twenty-five of those cases are in the Sioux Lookout health hub, 15 are in the Kenora health hub, with one in each of the Dryden and Rainy River areas.

There are four current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Northwestern Health Unit area.

Between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2, the Northwestern Health Unit had a test positivity rate over 26 per cent.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, the medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit, said she is expecting case numbers will continue to increase.

"With the added public health restrictions that have been implemented in the province, that will likely lead to a blunting of the increase but that would not be noted probably for a couple of weeks," she said.