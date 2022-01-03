306 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district on Monday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while also cautioning that new testing criteria will significantly underestimate the number of infections going forward.

The health unit announced 306 new cases in the Thunder Bay district on Monday, with those numbers covering a three-day period over the New Year's weekend.

One death was also reported, bringing the local total to 71.

In its case update, the health unit said case rates and test positivity rates should no longer be compared to previous dates. The province had limited eligibility for COVID-19 testing, effective late last week, to those considered most vulnerable or associated with the highest risk settings.

Provincial changes to isolation periods for positive cases has resulted in 289 previously announced cases now considered resolved.

The active case count is 387, a slight increase compared to the previous update.

Since Dec. 25, there have been 674 cases reported in the Thunder Bay district.

Most of the new cases — 172 — are household or other close contacts of existing cases. Nineteen are related to travel outside of the region and six had no known exposure to the virus, but 105 others remain undetermined.

The Thunder Bay area had 256 of the new cases, with 37 in district communities and 13 in First Nations.

Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit reported 256 new cases on Monday.

There are 104 new cases in the Kenora health hub, 96 in the Sioux Lookout health hub, 23 in the Fort Frances health hub, 21 in the Dryden health hub, four in each of the Red Lake and Emo health hubs, and two in each of the Atikokan and Rainy River health hub areas.

The active case count in the Northwestern Health Unit region is 410.