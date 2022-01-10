Thunder Bay hospital at 99% capacity as hundreds of new COVID-19 cases reported

The Thunder Bay regional hospital is nearing capacity as COVID-19 case numbers continue to soar in northwestern Ontario.

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre officials on Monday said the facility was operating at 99 per cent patient capacity, with 19 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two patients who are confirmed COVID-19 cases are currently in the intensive care unit.

The intensive care unit occupancy is just over 77 per cent, officials added.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 268 new cases on Monday, bringing the active case count to 308, though officials cautioned these numbers are likely lower than the true number of people infected with COVID-19. The Northwestern Health Unit added 153 new cases.

Officials warn the true number of positive COVID-19 tests in the region is likely higher, due to testing backlogs, rapid at-home test results not being reported, and some people with mild symptoms or asymptomatic cases deciding not to get tested.

Meanwile, the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board said it is expecting to receive a shipment of rapid tests and personal protective equipment later this month for staff working in licensed child care facilities. The rapid tests are expected to arrive in mid-January, with the social services board planning to have distribution sites in Thunder Bay, Marathon and Greenstone.