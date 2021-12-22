32 new COVID-19 cases in northwestern Ontario on Wednesday

The Northwestern Health Unit is continuing to report a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 23 new cases on Wednesday.

The new total brings its overall active case count to 115.

Eight of the new cases are in the Red Lake health hub, seven are in the Kenora health hub, five are in the Dryden health hub and each of the Fort Frances, Emo and Sioux Lookout health hubs had one new case.

The health unit also confirmed that two cases of the Omicron variant had been detected in its catchment area. One of them is in Kenora and the other is in Dryden.

On Tuesday, the City of Kenora had declared a local state of emergency due to rising case numbers. City officials said they're seeking additional resources from the province. As well, all city buildings and facilities will be closed to the public until Jan. 4.

As of Wednesday, there are 57 active cases in the Kenora health hub area.

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Eight of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and one is in a district community. Four are close contacts of previously announced cases, and a determination of the source of exposure for the other five remains pending.

The active case count for the Thunder Bay district is 64.