23 COVID-19 cases reported between Thunder Bay and Northwestern health units on Tuesday

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Thunder Bay district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Tuesday, which brings the active case count to 65.

Ten of those new cases are located in the Thunder Bay area, with the other located in a district community.

Three are household or other close contacts of previous cases, one is related to travel outside of the region, one had no known exposure to the virus, and six remain pending.

Through the first 21 days of December, there have been 255 cases announced in the Thunder Bay district. That's the most in any month since March.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit said, as of Dec. 18, nearly 25,000 people in its coverage area have received a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Three of those cases are in its Dryden health hub, two are in each of the Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Emo health hubs, along with one in each of the Fort Frances, Red Lake, and Rainy River health hubs.

There are 102 active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit area.