Extreme cold warnings in effect for northwestern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning residents of northwestern Ontario of a "multi-day episode" of extremely-cold temperatures.
Temperatures expected to drop to about -40 C with wind chill
Environment Canada is warning residents of northwestern Ontario of a "multi-day episode" of extremely cold temperatures.
The agency has issued extreme cold warnings for several communities and surrounding areas in the region, including:
- The City of Thunder Bay
- Dryden
- Ignace
- Vermilion Bay
- Fort Frances
- Rainy River
- Kenora
- Grassy Narrows
- Sioux Narrows
- Ear Falls
- Red Lake
- Sioux Lookout
- Cloud Bay
- Kakabeka Falls
- Atikokan
Temperatures in those areas are expected to reach about -40 C to -45 C with the wind chill on Sunday night, Monday night, and possibly during nighttime hours for the rest of the week.
Environment Canada notes there will be some improvement in the afternoons as temperatures rise slightly, but they will fall again in the evenings.
Environment Canada is advising people to:
- Dress warmly, in layers that can be removed in case someone gets too warm (the outer layer should be wind-resistant).
- Cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.
- Keep pets indoors.