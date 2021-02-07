Extreme cold warnings in effect for northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada is warning residents of northwestern Ontario of a "multi-day episode" of extremely cold temperatures.

The agency has issued extreme cold warnings for several communities and surrounding areas in the region, including:

The City of Thunder Bay

Dryden

Ignace

Vermilion Bay

Fort Frances

Rainy River

Kenora

Grassy Narrows

Sioux Narrows

Ear Falls

Red Lake

Sioux Lookout

Cloud Bay

Kakabeka Falls

Atikokan

Temperatures in those areas are expected to reach about -40 C to -45 C with the wind chill on Sunday night, Monday night, and possibly during nighttime hours for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada notes there will be some improvement in the afternoons as temperatures rise slightly, but they will fall again in the evenings.

Environment Canada is advising people to: