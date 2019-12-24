Warmer temperatures expected throughout most of northwestern Ontario for rest of 2019

People dreaming of a balmy Christmas in northwestern Ontario are going to get their wish.

For the last few days, much of the region has been experiencing temperatures that have approached or exceeded 0 C, a far departure from frigid weather that isn't uncommon during the holiday season.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said the trend of above seasonal temperatures should continue not only on Christmas Day, but through the rest of 2019.

"We we talk about seasonal norms, we should be looking at –8 C, –9 C for this time of year for daytime highs," Cheng said Tuesday. "We are almost 10 degrees, or even more, more than the normal. This is spectacular for people who like warmer weather."

As for Christmas Eve, Cheng predicts Santa won't have many problems as he makes his way across northwestern Ontario.

"I think there will be some flurries, perhaps that could way him down but other than that it should be smooth sailing," Cheng said. "I'm expecting those presents will be on time."

Cheng said the conditions can be attributed to a southerly flow that has brought warmer air into the region.

He said that system is also expected to bring some Boxing Day precipitation, with five to 10 centimetres of snow possible in the Thunder Bay and Dryden areas.

But those warmer temperatures could make things messy, particularly along the shore of Lake Superior, Cheng cautioned.

"That's where it gets tricky because it's still pretty warm. Combined with the southerly flow and the warmer air, it could turn that snow into a messy slush," Cheng said. "It's certainly something to think about if you're heading out on Boxing Day."