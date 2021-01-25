Provincial orders mean indoor arenas are empty across Ontario, with some communities in the northwest now choosing to shut off their ice plant for the season.

Town councillors in Fort Frances will hear from administration, recommending the plant be shut off at the Ice for Kids rink. The rink represents half of the indoor ice available in town.

Aaron Bisson, the recreation and culture manager in Fort Frances, said the decision came as the town is looking at costs and the reality that the ice might not get used this year.

He said keeping one rink operational, at least for now, would satisfy about 80 per cent of the ice demand.

"We realize that hockey is a big part of the community and that we have to have opportunities available for the youth," he said, noting that the town is ready to have hockey return once the provincial lockdown is lifted.

But, if there are changes to the length of the lockdown, Bisson said, it could spell the end of indoor ice for the year.

"Depending on what that additional lockdown looks like, if that's the case, if it's two weeks, we might hold onto that surface," but, if it's longer, he said, there may be no point in keeping the ice plant running.

Bisson said Fort Frances usually shuts down its ice plant in mid-March, but that could change this year, dependent on demand.

Oliver-Paipoonge previously announced it would shutter the NorWest Arena for the remainder of the season.

Bisson said he consulted with other communities, with Dryden, Kenora and Red Lake all looking at closing at least one ice surface, while Thunder Bay had not made any decisions.

The Red Lake Curling Club has cancelled the remainder of its season, with the club starting to take its ice out.

The Town of Marathon said it would be closing its municipal pool until September 2021, because of low demand.