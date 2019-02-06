15 to 25 cm of snow expected to fall in 'two waves' in northwestern Ontario, says Environment Canada

Don't put away your shovels just yet, as another dump of snow is expected to fall in northwestern Ontario.

The storm will start near midnight on Wednesday and end early Friday morning, according to a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Peter Kimbell said approximately 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in "two waves."

"The first wave basically from midnight till the early morning hours and then picking up again later in the day," Kimbell said, "and probably the most intense will be tomorrow evening ... until it all ends on Friday morning."

He advised motorists to stay off the road if possible on Thursday as strong winds and blowing snow is expected to cause "some white-out conditions."

"In an average January, we get about 41 centimetres of snow and the average in February is 27 centimetres of snow," he added.

Despite the extreme cold temperature that blanketed the region for a couple weeks in January, Kimbell said the mean temperature for the month was "not a lot colder than normal," as it was balanced with "a pretty warm first half of the month."

"Certainly it was very cold but there was not a single record broken though," Kimbell explained. "I think the closest we got was minus 37.8 and the all time record for Thunder Bay would be about minus 41. So we came close but no cigar."

He said the average temperature for this time of year is about minus 6, however, he doesn't expect the region to return to seasonal temperatures for "the foreseeable future."

"We don't really get anything close to normal until possibly next Tuesday," Kimbell said, "and I don't even really think that's probably going to happen either. It really isn't going to get any warm anytime soon."