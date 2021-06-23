2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination rates rising in Northwestern Health Unit area

The Northwestern Health Unit has one of the highest second-dose rates for COVID-19 vaccinations in Ontario.



Close to half — 46 per cent — of those over the age of 18 in the health unit's area have received their second shot.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said as those rates continue to increase, the health unit will change how it rolls out the vaccines.

"Our mass clinics will be winding down over the upcoming weeks as 90 per cent of our clinics have been filled with people getting their second doses," she said.

"We will be holding youth second dose clinics in the summer and we will be focusing on pop-up clinics throughout the summer."

The Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Fort Frances health hubs have exceeded the 50 per cent threshold for those over 18 with both doses. Three other health hubs have all surpassed the 40 per cent mark.

All but one of the Northwestern Health Unit's eight health hubs have had at least 60 per cent of adults receive their first dose, with six of those over 70 per cent. Overall, 73 per cent of the area's population over the age of 18 has had at least a first dose.

The Red Lake health hub lags behind, with just over 50 per cent given a first shot and 24 per cent with two.

In the Thunder Bay district, just over 26 per cent of the adult population has received both doses as of June 19, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported in its latest weekly update.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit said 76 per cent of those over 18 have received at least their first dose.