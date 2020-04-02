Northwestern Health Unit cautions against holiday travel

The Northwestern Health Unit is urging people to avoid visiting loved ones outside of the region during the holiday season.

"We recommend against all non-essential travel, including travel outside of northwestern Ontario, to see family for Christmas," Young Hoon said during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing.

"The public should also avoid hosting visitors in their household, especially ones from outside of northwestern Ontario."

The Northwestern Health Unit area was moved into the yellow, or protect, level of the province's pandemic response framework effective Monday.

Case numbers continue to rise in the neighbouring Thunder Bay District, where its medical officer of health acknowledged the province would likely give consideration to elevating it to the orange stage.

Young Hoon said the current travel restrictions could be revised and further tightened down the road, adding she is monitoring case numbers to see if any parts of northwestern Ontario are considered to be high-risk areas.

"I think people need to be cautious, particularly when making travel plans for the holiday season and for Christmas," she said.

"There might be a very different situation at that time, at which point we might be recommending against non-essential travel from outside your community, so that might be something that's coming that people need to be prepared for."

The health unit did not announce any new cases on Tuesday. There are 17 active cases within its catchment area, with 13 of those in its Kenora region, three in the Sioux Lookout area and one in the Dryden and Red Lake region.

The health unit had previously warned of an increased risk of COVID-19 in the Kenora region. Outbreaks have been declared at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, which has had two associated cases, as well as the Benidickson Court seniors' living complex, where there has been one case.

Young Hoon said while cases were down last week compared to the previous week, there was a greater proportion of cases that do not have a link to other identified cases.

"I think we need to still observe and monitor the numbers to really get a good sense of where we're at," Young Hoon said.