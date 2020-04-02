Northwestern Health Unit strongly recommends against non-essential travel to Manitoba

The Northwestern Health Unit is urging people from the region to not travel to Winnipeg unless necessary, or if they do to take extra precautions once they return home.

The health unit, which covers the Kenora and Rainy River districts in northwestern Ontario, earlier this week advised against non-essential travel Manitoba, after it had recommended such travel outside of northern Ontario last month.

Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said rising COVID-19 case numbers in Manitoba show evidence of community spread in that province.

"If anyone from the region travels to Winnipeg for an essential reason after returning home they should limit interacting with others as much as possible for 14 days," Young Hoon said during the health unit's weekly media update on Tuesday.

"Parents should consider keeping their children home from school for 14 days after visiting Winnipeg, especially if they were unable to avoid higher-risk situations."

Health officials in Manitoba moved the Winnipeg area into the red, or critical level, on their pandemic scale. St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg is among facilities to have declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

Young Hoon said people who are considering travelling to Winnipeg for reasons like medical appointments should do a personal risk assessment.

"If a medical appointment feels really important, it probably is something you can still go ahead and do," Young Hoon said.

Young Hoon said people who are concerned about visiting a setting, like a hospital that's in an outbreak, should consider acquiring and wearing a medical-grade face mask and be diligent about following public health measures as much as possible.

The Northwestern Health Unit had four known active cases as of Tuesday, including one reported earlier that morning in the Sioux Lookout region. The health unit has had a total of 77 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.