Northwestern Health Unit monitoring for possible rise in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving

With the Thanksgiving long weekend over, the medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit says public officials will be keeping a close watch on whether there will be a spike in new cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, the medical officer of health, said the potential of people gathering over the long weekend was a concern provincially.

She said the spread of COVID-19 is more likely if people aren't following public health recommendations.

"We are going to be monitoring the situation over the next two weeks to see if there are any additional cases that may have occurred because of the Thanksgiving long weekend," Young Hoon said on Tuesday during the health unit's weekly media update.

One new case had been reported by the health unit over the long weekend, in its Dryden and Red Lake area.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were five active COVID-19 cases in the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area. There were two in the health unit's Dryden and Red Lake region, another two in its Sioux Lookout region and one in the Kenora region.

No new cases in Kenora

Young Hoon said there have been no further positive tests in Kenora after a cluster of 10 new cases reported in a two-day span earlier this month. None of those cases have been linked to one another, she said.

"When we were first informed of the nine cases during the initial investigation, not noticing any linkages, it did suggest perhaps there is community transmission," she said.

"If there was ongoing community transmission, you would see additional cases. At this point we're still monitoring the situation to see for certain what's happening in Kenora."

Young Hoon said everyone in the region should assume COVID-19 is present in their communities and follow recommended public health measures. The health unit has recommended against any non-essential travel outside of northern Ontario.

With winter approaching, Young Hoon said she anticipates the biggest risk factor in COVID-19 spread will be people gathering in enclosed spaces, whether it's in an indoor public space or a setting like an ice fishing shack.

"What we've learned from southern Ontario is informal or private gatherings were a bigger problem initially, which is why they initially put restrictions on informal gatherings such as backyard gatherings," Young Hoon said.

"As cases increase, we will be looking more closely to see where those cases are, where they likely picked up COVID-19 or how they might have transmitted it to others. That's what we'll be doing when we are monitoring cases to help us figure out what type of public health measures are required or what type of recommendations we should make moving forward."