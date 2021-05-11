Northwestern Health Unit sees decrease in new COVID-19 cases, active case count remains above 50

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in its service area as of Tuesday, bringing the active case count in the region to 53.

Six of the new cases are located in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub, while one is located in the Dryden Health Hub.

The Sioux Lookout Health Hub has the highest number of active cases in the region, with 32 active cases as of Tuesday. The Kenora Health Hub currently has 16 active cases, the Fort Frances Health Hub has 3 active cases and the Dryden and Emo Health Hubs have 1 active case each.

Tuesday marks the third consecutive day that the NWHU has reported lower case counts after experiencing high numbers and multiple COVID-19 outbreaks through the month of April.

"NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face," reads a written news release from the NWHU.

NWHU urges residents to book vaccination appointments

The province expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations as of Tuesday to more residents classified as "cannot work from home," including grocery store and restaurant workers. More people with certain health conditions, such as heart disease, dementia, asthma and diabetes, can also book vaccination appointments today.

The NWHU is urging the public to book their vaccination appointments if they are eligible, adding that there are spots available in local clinics this week.

"Every vaccination given gets us one step closer to normalcy. When COVID-19 vaccine rates are high, infection rates should drop and businesses and schools will be able to reopen," said Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical officer of health at NWHU.