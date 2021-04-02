Northwestern Health Unit reaches 'unfortunate' COVID-19 infection milestone as cases in the region climb

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) says the region has reached an unfortunate milestone when it comes to COVID-19 infection.

As of Friday, one in 100 people in the area have now been infected with COVID-19. The health unit also reported that the per centage of test results coming back positive is currently six and half times higher than it has been for much of the pandemic.

"There is a substantial risk within our population. At this time we're seeing cases are increasing despite being in an emergency brake. The risk is also being seen across our entire catchment area, and there is no area that is safe," said NWHU medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon in a media briefing Friday.

"We are encouraging everyone to follow public health measures because the risk is significant, and it can be quite close to home," she added.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon is the medical officer of health with the Northwestern Health Unit. (Northwestern Health Unit)

The NWHU reported 11 new cases of the virus Friday, spanning four health hubs in the region. As of Friday, there were 71 active cases in the NWHU catchment area, 31 of which were in the Kenora Health hub.

The new cases reported in each health hub Friday:

one new positive COVID-19 test result in the Dryden health hub

six new positive COVID-19 test results in the Fort Frances health hub

three new positive COVID-19 test result in the Kenora health hub region

one new positive COVID-19 test result in the Sioux Lookout health hub

Enforcement ramping up

Due to the risk level in the northwest region, Young Hoon said, enforcement of public health measures and restrictions under the service area's Section 22 Order under the Health Protection & Promotion Act are going to be ramped up.

The spread of COVID-19 at this point is being mainly driven by people choosing to not self-isolate while awaiting test results or when symptoms are present, she said.

"Employees attending work while unwell is a concerning trend we are seeing over the past few weeks," she said during a media briefing. "We will be enforcing our Section 22 and laying fines to individuals [who] attend work when having symptoms of COVID-19."

The NWHU issued the Class Section 22 Order in February 2021, which enables the health unit to enforce self-isolation requirements.

The requirements apply to confirmed cases or probable cases of COVID-19, those with new symptoms or worsening symptoms of COVID-19, those who have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results of their tests and close contacts of cases.

Individua​ls who are required to self-isolate under the order but who fail to do so can be charged and fined between $750 and $5,000 per day.

Young Hoon recognizes that a lack of paid sick leave for some employees leads to barriers to staying home, which could be a factor contributing to the trend the health unit is seeing in workplaces, she said.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at New Gold Rainy River Mine in Emo Ont., on April 21. Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit, said the outbreak impacts a number of health hubs in the region. (Newgold.com)

Currently, it can take up to five days to get COVID-19 test results in the NWHU catchment area.

"Unfortunately this does put individuals in a very awkward position," Young Hoon said. "particularly if they are at a job that does not pay well enough to carry over to income from pay period to pay period. ...

"We are wanting employers to support employees to stay home when they have symptoms of COVID-19 and to support appropriately so they can do it and not lead to financial barriers."

Currently there are at least three workplace outbreaks within the NWHU catchment area, the latest being at the No Frills grocery store in Kenora.

A department at New Gold Mine in Emo Ont., has also been closed due to an ongoing outbreak at the facility, Young Hoon said. Employees of the mine come from all across the region, so the outbreak does not only impact the Emo area, she said.