Northwestern Health Unit reports travel-related case of COVID-19 in Rainy River District

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced Friday afternoon it has received a positive COVID-19 test result from the Rainy River Assessment Centre.

In a written statement, the health unit said the person had travelled to the U.S.A. and has been in voluntary self-isolation since their return.

The health unit said it is following up on the case, as per protocols, including the identification and quarantine of any contacts.

"This case shows why self-isolation of returning travellers is so imperative. This person did everything right, and in turn, has protected our communities," said Dr. Ian Gemmill, the acting medical officer of health at the NWHU.

"Because this person was responsible and self-isolated, we expect that there will be very few exposed contacts, if any," he added.

The health unit said to protect anonymity, no further details about the case will be released.

It also noted that future cases will be reported on NWHU's webpage rather than in a media release.