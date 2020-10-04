Northwestern Health Unit logs 10th COVID-19 case in Kenora in 2-day span

The Northwestern Health Unit confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in its Kenora area on Saturday, bringing the total of publicly announced cases to 10 over the last two days.

One day earlier, the health unit announced nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases in its defined Kenora region, which affected three schools and one daycare setting in the area.

The health unit said an assessment centre in Kenora is open during the weekend to test those who have received a referral from public health officials.

For the most recent case, the health unit said follow up with the individual and their contacts has started.

