Northwestern Health Unit introduces new inspection disclosure system

Residents in municipalities across northwestern Ontario will begin to see new colour coded health inspection signs in restaurants, personal service settings, and recreational facilities.

The on-site disclosure signs are an updated feature of the Northwestern Health Unit's (NWHU) ChooseWise system, which according to the public health unit, will help consumers make informed choices about their safety.

"The biggest thing is accessibility and awareness," said Thomas Nabb, manager of environmental health at NWHU. "It gives you the kind of the public information at (your) fingertips to be able to make informed choices and be able to find out compliance history for premises that the public use."

New system covers more services

The last version of the system only included online disclosure from health inspections of food premises, but has now expanded to include recreational facilities, personal service settings, such as salons, small drinking water systems, recreational camps, shelters, and boarding homes.

Nabb said the changes started being made in 2018 when regulations involving enforcement were updated.

"The government updated our regulations that we enforce and it provided us the opportunity to put up disclosure signs and be able to enforce them through the regulation," said Nabb.

"In the past, in order to do a program like that you had to have municipal bylaws, which is just not feasible for our region because we have so many municipalities."

The new system also includes disclosure on all enforcement actions taken, including provincial offence charges and orders.

Nabb said all necessary premises across the region have already received temporary signs to display, which will be replaced once an official health inspection has been completed at each location.

"Premises that meet the criteria of the on-site disclosure have been given temporary signs which have been put up by the end of February," he said. "Through 2020 as inspections are completed we'll be putting in the updated colour coded signs depending on inspection results."

Nabb said the health inspection signs are similar to ones seen in Thunder Bay, but do not include a letter grade. Instead the disclosure signs are colour coded.

He explained that a green sign indicates a pass, a yellow sign indicates a conditional pass, and a red sign deems a closure.

"Even if a premise has a yellow sign, it's still technically safe to eat at or use the recreational water facility...if there's any major public health hazard or concern we would close the establishment," said Nabb.

The Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area stretches across 171,288 square kilometres and serves 19 municipalities and 39 First Nation communities, including Dryden, Atitkokan, Kenora, and Rainy River.