'Reasonable' for NWHU to remain in yellow level of restrictions, medical officer of health says

The Northwestern Health Unit's medical officer of health says it's reasonable for the area to remain under a lower level of restrictions, despite high COVID-19 numbers.

Over the past two weeks, the health unit has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases per population in Ontario, but it has remained in the Yellow-Protect level of the province's colour-coded pandemic response framework.

"We have very high rates, so then the reason we're still at yellow is because most of the cases are affecting only one community and that situation has not changed," medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said on Tuesday.

"At this point, I think it's reasonable to continue at yellow, but I think we are monitoring the situation very, very closely."

Young Hoon said the health unit's level of restrictions would likely change if there are indications that spread is more prevalent throughout the rest of the region.

An outbreak of COVID-19 in Wabaseemoong Independent Nations has resulted in dozens of positive tests over the last couple of weeks.

As of Tuesday, there were 91 active COVID-19 cases in the health unit's catchment area, with 83 of those in its Kenora region. Other active cases are located in the Sioux Lookout, Dryden and Fort Frances areas.

One new case was announced on Tuesday, in the Sioux Lookout region, after no cases were reported on Monday.

Young Hoon said rising COVID-19 case counts in the neighbouring Thunder Bay District, which had 273 active cases, could be a potential risk.

"I think it's important for people to be aware of that risk and follow public health measures, particularly if they have to travel to Thunder Bay for essential reasons," she said.

"We would be generally recommending against travel to the Thunder Bay District at this time, especially for non-essential reasons."