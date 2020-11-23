Northwestern Health Unit confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases in Kenora region

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kenora region.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Monday, continuing a trend of eight straight days with at least one new case in the area.

Health unit officials said there have been several cases where COVID-19 has been spread by people who were tested, and while still awaiting results went out in public because their symptoms had started improving.

All of the new cases are associated with ones that have been previously identified, the health unit added.

There are 21 known active cases in the area, as of Monday.

Kenora Catholic District School Board officials said one case has been associated with St. Thomas Aquinas High School, which has led to one class staying at home.

Across the Northwestern Health Unit area, there are two active cases in the Dryden and Red Lake region, another two in the Sioux Lookout region and one in the Rainy River District.