Northwestern Health Unit confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases in Kenora, Ont., area

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported three new COVID-19 cases in the Kenora, Ont., area on Saturday, June 6.

The public health agency said in a statement on Facebook it is working with local and federal agencies to follow up on the cases.

"If you have not been notified, then it means you are not at risk of acquiring COVID-19 from these cases," reads the NWHU Facebook post.

Members of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, a First Nation community located 98 kilometres northwest of Kenora, are reporting one new COVID-19 case as of Friday. It is unclear if this case accounts for one of the three cases reported by NWHU.

"Just finished a conference call with a doctor and some other health professionals. They're assuring the community, with certainty, that they've got this contained and will not spread," reads a statement posted on Facebook by Chief Waylon Scott of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations.

Chief Chris Skead of Wauzhushk Onigum Nation posted a video to Facebook on Saturday announcing a two week community lock down in response to the positive case reported in the neighbouring community of Wabaseemoong Independent Nations.

"To our brothers and sisters to the north of us, I hope and wish that your community stays safe and healthy in these times," said Skead in the video posted to Facebook.

The lock down in Wauzhushk Onigum Nation will begin on June 8, and will be in place until June 22.

Prior to the three new cases reported on Saturday by NWHU, the district area had one active COVID-19 case in the region.

As of Friday, NWHU reported 22 cases. The regional COVID-19 results haven't been updated to reflect the three new Kenora area cases.

The NWHU catchment area includes communities such as Kenora, Dryden, Atikokan, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Ignace, Rainy River, Emo, and Fort Frances.