NWHU medical officer of health cautions against complacency as COVID-19 case numbers near 0

The medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit is urging people in the region to continue following COVID-19 public health measures, even as the area's case count has dropped to nearly zero.

The Northwestern Health Unit has two active cases in its area, with only two new cases reported over the last seven days, and none on Wednesday.

"Although approaching zero cases is great, the goal of control measures is to keep spread at a manageable level to minimize the number of people hospitalized and severely ill and to minimize deaths," Dr. Kit Young Hoon said.

"I urge the public to see these low case numbers as a call to action, that we must do our part to keep them low and not use this opportunity to get complacent."

Young Hoon said ongoing vaccination efforts are likely playing a large part in reducing case numbers, with nearly 70 per cent of the region's population over the age of 18 having received at least one dose.

While most of the area's health hubs have surpassed or neared the 60 per cent mark, the Red Lake health hub is below 50 per cent when it comes to vaccinations.

Young Hoon said the health unit is examining the data to learn more, as well as general efforts to address vaccine hesitancy.

"We are looking at increasing the number of clinics in the Red Lake area to see if that may help increase coverage rates for that particular health hub," she said.

Non-essential travel restrictions at Ontario's provincial borders, which have been in effect since April, are in place until June 16.

When asked if she wanted to see those restrictions extended, particularly given high case numbers in Manitoba and the presence of the delta variant that was first detected in India, Young Hoon said it's unknown if those measures have been effective.

"It's unclear to me how useful those border restrictions have been. I do know the risk in Manitoba continues to be high," Young Hoon said, adding the health unit continues to advise against non-essential travel.

"I don't have a clear recommendation because I don't have strong evidence to say if those border restrictions are particularly useful or not useful, and we don't necessarily have lots of case numbers that come from exposure to Manitoba."

Young Hoon said the region's case numbers have her feeling comfortable about the first phase of Ontario's economic reopening plan, which will start on Friday.

"We are in a good case situation to be moving forward with reopening," she said.