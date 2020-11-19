Northwestern Health Unit reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

The Northwestern Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, with six of those in the Rainy River District.

The health unit announced the latest positive tests on Thursday, which also included two new cases in its Kenora region.

The Kenora area cases come one day after 13 were reported on Wednesday, which marked the single-day high for the region.

The health unit has 38 active cases in its catchment area, with 22 of those in its Kenora region and 16 in the Rainy River District.

Two people in the health unit's catchment area are hospitalized with COVID-19.