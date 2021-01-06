Northwestern Health Unit reports 14 new COVID-19 cases; all but 1 in Kenora region

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kenora region, along with one in the Rainy River District.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced the positive tests on Wednesday, the highest announced in a single day for the Kenora region.

Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said all of the new cases are close contacts of previous cases.

"The increase in Kenora area cases over the past few weeks means that risk has increased for the entire area," Young Hoon said in a statement.

There are 31 active cases across the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, with 19 in the Kenora region and 12 in the Rainy River District. The health unit had announced seven cases in the Kenora region between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.

Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation announced two community members had tested positive. A statement from the community said both individuals are in isolation and contact tracing has been completed.