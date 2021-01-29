Northwestern Health Unit announces 4 new COVID-19 cases

The Northwestern Health Unit is reporting four new positive COVID-19 tests in its catchment area.

The health unit announced the new cases on Friday, with three located in its Kenora region and one in the Dryden and Red Lake region.

The Keewatin Patricia District School Board said it has been notified of one case impacting King George VI Public School in Kenora. The school board said the health unit is following up on the case and calling all close contacts to give instructions.

There are 23 active cases across the health unit's jurisdiction. Nine are in the Kenora region, eight are in the Dryden and Red Lake region, four are in the Sioux Lookout region and two are in the Rainy River District.

Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said the cases reported this week, which include 10 over the last two days and spread over all four of the health unit's geographic regions, represent a different pattern than has been typically seen.

"Sometimes when we saw spikes of cases it was because of contacts of previous cases getting tested and turning out to be positive," Young Hoon said.

"Now that the cases are coming from different directions, different communities even though it will be in one region, it seems a number of different communities are being affected."

Young Hoon said public health is still working to determine potential links between the cases and assessing the level of risk in the region.