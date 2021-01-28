Northwestern Health Unit reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

The Northwestern Health Unit is reporting six new COVID-19 cases across its catchment area.

The health unit on Thursday announced three cases in its Sioux Lookout Region, two in the Kenora region and one in the Rainy River District.

The health unit does not provide information about the specific communities where positive tests are located, it instead divides the region into four geographic regions.

There are 21 active cases across the health unit jurisdiction. Eight are in the Kenora region, seven are in the Dryden and Red Lake region, four are in the Sioux Lookout region and two are in the Rainy River District.