Northwestern Health Unit announces 2 confirmed, 3 probable COVID-19 cases

The Northwestern Health Unit is reporting two confirmed and three probable cases of COVID-19.

The health unit announced the cases, which are all located in its Dryden and Red Lake region, on Monday.

The probable cases have symptoms and were in contact with individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 but do not have test results, the health unit said.

The health unit does not release information about the specific communities where positive cases are located. Its defined Dryden and Red Lake region includes nearly 20 municipalities and First Nations.

There are 18 active cases of COVID-19 across the health unit's catchment area, with seven of those in the Dryden and Red Lake region. There are six in the Rainy River District and five in the Kenora region.