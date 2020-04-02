Fort Frances area schools to reopen classrooms as COVID-19 spread seems to be slowed

Schools in the Fort Frances area that had been ordered to remain closed to in-person learning due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the community will be able to return to class next week.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced the schools will be allowed to reopen on Monday, following a two-week period where they were directed to operate virtually.

"The situation in the Rainy River District has generally improved. We've seen case numbers decrease, as well as for the Fort Frances area," medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said in a Friday morning media briefing.

Earlier this month, the Rainy River District had 27 active cases with a total of more than 50 across the entire health unit catchment area.

The slowing of the surge in the Fort Frances areas comes after other parts of the region, including the Kenora and Rainy River areas, had seen similar rises but didn't lead to lasting, long-term spread.

"What we're finding is we find a case, we follow up on close contacts, often household contacts or people they may have socialized with. Those contacts are tested and some of those end up being cases so that leads to an increase in numbers," Young Hoon said.

"But because we've identified contacts relatively early, they're isolating early before they can spread to anyone else. It's demonstrating a few things, that case and contact management is working in controlling our cases at this point. I think generally it also indicates that the general public, when they hear about a few cases, they're making an additional effort to follow public health measures which is also controlling the spread."

On Friday, the health unit reported a total of six new COVID-19 cases with two each in the Rainy River District, the Kenora region, and the Dryden and Red Lake region.

The Rainy River District School Board reported one case associated with Rainy River High School, but said there was no exposure in the school setting.

Riverside Health Care announced one staff positive case at the Rainycrest long-term care facility in Fort Frances. Three residents have tested positive, with two of those cases considered to be resolved.