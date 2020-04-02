Northwestern Health Unit continuing to monitor COVID-19 surge in Fort Frances area

While the medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit hopes increased COVID-19 spread in the Rainy River District is on the decline, she says it's still too early to know definitively.

The health unit announced a handful of new cases on Friday, including four confirmed cases and one probable case in the Rainy River District. There is also a new case in the Kenora region, as well as one in the Dryden and Red Lake region with an individual whose home address is outside of the health unit's catchment area.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon said increased COVID-19 activity that had been seen in the Rainy River and Atikokan areas seems to be slowing.

She said, in Fort Frances, health officials are still waiting for a number of test results from close contacts.

"We're monitoring that situation closely, but at this point the numbers seem to be improving. It does require some time to monitor a situation to really fully understand what's going on," she said.

"The Fort Frances situation, we're getting more information on it. As we get more cases coming in, most of them generally are contacts of previous cases."

At the start of the week, the health unit had ordered a number of Fort Frances area schools to remain closed for in-person learning for two weeks due to the rise in cases, along with a number of them having no apparent exposure to the virus.

Young Hoon said the decision about when the schools can bring students back into the classroom will be reassessed next week.

"At this point there's not evidence that there's broad, widespread community transmission, but there may be some community transmission happening," she said.

There are 29 active cases across the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area, with 24 of those in the Rainy River District. There are two in the Kenora region and three in the Dryden and Red Lake region.