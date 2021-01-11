A recent surge in positive COVID-19 tests has led to the number of active cases in the Rainy River District doubling from the previous week.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced one new case in the Rainy River District on Monday, after 18 had been reported over the weekend.

The Rainy River District has had a total of 66 confirmed cases, along with one probable case, throughout the pandemic, with 27 of those considered currently active.

Riverside Health Care announced over the weekend that one staff member at the LaVerendrye General Hospital is a confirmed case. The organization said additional precautions have been taken for hospital staff who may have had extended contact with the positive case.

As well, a resident at the Rainycrest long-term care facility has also tested positive. A COVID-19 outbreak had been declared at the facility on Jan. 2 following a positive test.

The Northwestern Health Unit ordered a number of Fort Frances-area schools to remain closed to in-person learning for at least the next two weeks, while other northern Ontario schools are allowed to bring students back into the classroom.

Elsewhere in the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, there are 22 active cases in the Kenora region, along with two in the Dryden and Red Lake region.