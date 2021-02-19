Number of active COVID-19 cases in Kenora region surpasses 100

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Kenora region continues to rise, now with 101 active cases.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced 19 new positive tests in the region on Friday.

The health unit does not provide information about specific communities where cases are located, instead dividing its catchment area into four geographic regions.

Earlier this week, federal Indigenous Services minister Marc Miller said the government was involved in the response to an outbreak in Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, where he had received indications that there could have been nearly 60 cases last weekend.

A community-wide lockdown went into effect in Wabaseemoong last week.

Elsewhere in the health unit's catchment area, there are four active cases in the Dryden and Red Lake region, along with two in the Sioux Lookout area.