Northwestern Health Unit announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

The Northwestern Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kenora region.

The health unit announced a total of 11 positive tests on Friday, which also included one new case in the Rainy River District.

The health unit does not provide information on specific communities where cases are located and instead reports using four geographic regions.

There are 22 active cases within the health unit's catchment area, with 20 of those in the Kenora region. The Rainy River District and Sioux Lookout region each have one active case.

Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said the situation is being monitored closely, with many of the new Kenora cases being connected.

"At this point for the Kenora region, there is increased risk," Young Hoon said.

"People do need to be extra vigilant with public health measures. Whether most of them are in your community or not, this is a risk situation that applies to all of the Kenora region and it's really important for us to be following public health measures."