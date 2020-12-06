Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Kenora region

Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

The Northwestern Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the Kenora region on Sunday, along with one in the Dryden and Red Lake region on Saturday. (Patti Fairfield)

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kenora region.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Sunday.

The health unit said it has started following up with the individuals and their close contacts.

The NWHU also reported one new case of COVID-19 in the Dryden and Red Lake region earlier in the weekend.

