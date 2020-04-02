Northwestern Health Unit preparing for eventual COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit says preparations are underway to eventually distribute doses of COVID-19 vaccine while officials await more information about when they'll start receiving them.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon said the Moderna vaccine, which received Health Canada authorization on Dec. 23 following the department's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in early December, is the one more likely to be sent to the region.

Young Hoon said one piece of key information the health unit needs is how many doses of the vaccine it will receive.

"We'll be looking to see when that vaccine will be coming to our catchment area and working with local health care partners to distribute that vaccine within the priority groups as set out by the province," she said.

The province has indicated that First Nations, particularly remote communities, would be a priority, Young Hoon added.

"Based on that, we may be getting vaccines primarily for remote First Nations communities — so fly-in communities — but that, I think, still requires a lot of conversation, particularly with communities, to ensure that's what they want and they have interest in receiving the vaccine," she said.

"Otherwise it would be distributing vaccines as we get it. In order for us to maximize vaccinations across the entire catchment area, I don't imagine we'll necessarily be prioritizing one area over the next.

"It would be easier and faster to get as much vaccine out as possible if we distribute it across the entire region."

Young Hoon said while the acquisition of a freezer to store the vaccine will be required, the health unit will largely use its staff, equipment and distribution system similar to how it rolls out other vaccines within the region.

Case numbers rising in Rainy River District

The Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case in its Rainy River District on Tuesday, the 14th case announced in the area since Dec. 19.

Young Hoon said most of the cases in the district are in or around the town of Rainy River, with some of those associated with an outbreak at the Riverview Manor seniors' assisted living complex.

"Generally the spread seems to be related to just general social activity between households, so just connecting, whether it's family gatherings, dinners or other informal social gatherings," Young Hoon said.

"At this point, there's no clear indication that this is travel-related. Most of the cases have not travelled anywhere and have not necessarily come into contact with someone who has recently travelled."

People who visited the Cloverleaf Grocery store in Emo between Dec. 18-20 are cautioned of a potential exposure to COVID-19. The health unit said the risk is "very remote" and is based on information from a recent Rainy River case.

"The risk probably does not apply only to the town of Rainy River, but the district of Rainy River," Young Hoon said. "Other communities such as Emo and Fort Frances need to be aware of heightened risk in the Rainy River District."

As of Tuesday, there are 19 active cases in the health unit's catchment area, which includes 10 in the Rainy River District and six in the Kenora region. The other two have primary residences outside the health unit's jurisdiction but likely acquired the virus and were infectious while they were in the Rainy River District.

Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19.