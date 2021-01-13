'We can control the increase': Northwestern Health Unit urges people to follow restrictions

The medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit says the success of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, like the stay-at-home order, will depend on people's actions.

The province declared a second state of emergency and announced a new set of restrictions on Tuesday, with modelling forecasting daily case counts to climb by thousands if current growth trends continue.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon said the province is in a serious situation and people need to follow public health measures to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.

"We're still at that position where we can control the increase in cases by our personal behaviours," she said.

"This is the time to try and stop it because if we wait too long and it keeps on going up, then we'll be in a situation where a high level of restrictions makes it very difficult to control."

The Northwestern Health Unit announced 45 new cases across its catchment area between Jan. 4 and Sunday, which included 18 in the Kenora area, 14 in the Fort Frances area and seven in and around Atikokan.

Two new cases were announced in the Rainy River District on Wednesday.

The health unit ordered several schools in the Fort Frances area to remain closed to in-person learning before Monday for at least the next two weeks, despite the rest of northern Ontario schools getting the go-ahead to go back into the classroom.

Young Hoon said the decision was made for the Fort Frances area, and not other locations with high case numbers, because of the specific local circumstances.

"In Fort Frances we did see there was a higher proportion of cases where there was no known exposure," she said. "We're still waiting on results of close contacts. There is a potential of increased likelihood of transmission in Fort Frances."

"We're trying to look at not only the absolute number and the rates, but the types of cases and how they're linked to other cases, to assess risk."

Young Hoon said that's why, despite there being a high number of cases in the Kenora area, those schools were not ordered to shift to virtual learning.

"We did know a substantial proportion of the cases are contacts of a previous case, so linked in clusters of households or close contacts," Young Hoon said. "Those individuals were isolating early and less likely to spread it to others."

Young Hoon said the recent cases had an average of two to three close contacts.

"Some cases it was very small and there have been a couple situations where the contacts were higher than what we would have expected," Young Hoon said.

"I think there has been some social activity that has occurred over the Christmas season that was not consistent with recommendations."

Young Hoon said the province has indicated it will likely be February or March when the health unit will start receiving doses of COVID-19 vaccine.