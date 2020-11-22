Seven new COVID-19 cases reported by Northwestern Health Unit this weekend

The Northwestern Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The health unit said six of the new cases are in its Kenora region, while the other is in the Rainy River District.

The Kenora-area cases have all been linked to previously identified cases, public health officials said, adding that none of them appear to be associated with the outbreak at the Benidickson Court seniors' housing complex.

The Northwestern Health Unit last week had warned of an increased COVID-19 risk in the Kenora region. Since Nov. 16, there have been 12 cases reported in the area, with at least one new case each day for the past seven days.

The health unit said it is following up with the individuals and their contacts.