Northwestern Ontario in 'different situation than southern Ontario,' says NWHU medical officer of health

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to surge across Ontario, the head of the Northwestern Health Unit believes this part of the province is in a different situation than southern Ontario.

Ontario reported its highest single day total of new cases on Monday, along with another more than 550 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

But Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said the spike in other parts of the province hasn't been experienced in the Kenora and Rainy River districts.

"I think the epidemiology is quite different from southern Ontario," Young Hoon said during the health unit's weekly media briefing on Tuesday.

"We've got a small number of cases, we're not seeing community transmission and there's no outbreaks in any specific settings. It is a different situation from southern Ontario."

Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon says while southern Ontario is in a second wave of COVID-19, the situation is different in this part of the province. (Northwestern Health Unit)

There have been two new COVID-19 cases in the health unit's catchment area in the past week, Young Hoon said. One of those is in the health unit's Dryden and Red Lake region, which Young Hoon said was linked to travel. The other case is in the health unit's Rainy River area, which Young Hoon said has no known exposure at this point.

Young Hoon recommended against any non-essential travel outside of northern Ontario, and cautioned people who do travel to avoid public transit or situations where it's difficult to physically distance. She said people who do travel should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days upon their return.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Young Hoon said she is not recommending against people travelling within northern Ontario. But public health guidelines should continue to be followed, she said.

"Often when people are travelling to meet family members it may be challenging to physically distance," Young Hoon said. "But you need to recognize you have a relatively small social bubble which includes your household or a maximum of 10 people and that social bubble should not change."

The first positive COVID-19 case in a northwestern Ontario school was at the Golden Learning Centre in the Red Lake area earlier this month, after one student tested positive.

Young Hoon said contact tracing has been completed and there haven't been any further cases.

"That's really good news and it does indicate that a school setting can be a safe place as long as everyone tries to follow public health measures," Young Hoon said.