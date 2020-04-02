Northwestern Health unit confirms cases of COVID-19 in Dryden and Sioux Lookout

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in the region. According to the public health agency, one case is in Dryden and the other is in Sioux Lookout.

"We are currently doing follow-up as per protocols, including the identification and quarantine of any contacts," reads a statement posted to the NWHU facebook page on Thursday.

Regional COVID-19 results were updated on Thursday to reflect the two new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the NWHU region to five.

In one of the cases that was reported in the NWHU area, that person has a primary residence in southern Ontario and has not been to the NWHU region since contracting the virus while travelling internationally.​​ The two other cases are in Fort Frances and Rainy River.

As of Thursday, the NWHU has reported 182 COVID-19 tests have come back negative, while 168 are still pending.

The public health agency is expected to give more detail on the two new confirmed COVID-19 cases this afternoon.

The NWHU catchment area covers communities such as Kenora, Dryden, Atikokan, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Ignace, Rainy River, Emo, and Fort Frances.