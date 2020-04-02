Northwestern Health unit confirms cases of COVID-19 in Dryden and Sioux Lookout
The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in the region. According to the public health agency, one case is in Dryden and the other is in Sioux Lookout.
"We are currently doing follow-up as per protocols, including the identification and quarantine of any contacts," reads a statement posted to the NWHU facebook page on Thursday.
Regional COVID-19 results were updated on Thursday to reflect the two new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the NWHU region to five.
In one of the cases that was reported in the NWHU area, that person has a primary residence in southern Ontario and has not been to the NWHU region since contracting the virus while travelling internationally. The two other cases are in Fort Frances and Rainy River.
As of Thursday, the NWHU has reported 182 COVID-19 tests have come back negative, while 168 are still pending.
The public health agency is expected to give more detail on the two new confirmed COVID-19 cases this afternoon.
The NWHU catchment area covers communities such as Kenora, Dryden, Atikokan, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Ignace, Rainy River, Emo, and Fort Frances.