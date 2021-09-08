Northwestern Health Unit working with local schools for safe return to class amid threat of delta variant

As students return to the classroom, public health officials in northwestern Ontario are working with education authorities to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading in schools amid the growing presence of the delta variant.

Schools are back in session this month for the first time since last spring, when rising COVID-19 rates across Ontario resulted in the government directing all schools to online learning.

Some regional school boards started their academic year last week, with one case already identified within a school community. The Kenora Catholic District School Board announced over the weekend that one positive case has been associated with Pope John Paul II School in Kenora.

Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said keeping overall community spread low will be key.

"Whatever happens in the community affects what happens in school. If community level rates are high it will impact schools and lead to school rates being higher," she said.

"Right now our rates are still low therefore now is a good time for schools to open up and hopefully spread will continue to be minimal."

'Solid' vaccination rate

On Wednesday, the health unit issued a media release advising that the delta variant has been noted throughout the region.

Young Hoon described the area's vaccination rate as "solid," with 74 per cent of the eligible population in the health unit's area being fully vaccinated, though those numbers still leave a gap in what is likely required to reach herd immunity.

"We do a number of things on our end to make the vaccination clinics as accessible as possible. We have more vaccination clinics coming up. We are trying to go to settings where people are more likely to be vaccinated. We have a number of pop-up clinics," Young Hoon said, adding vaccines will be held during afternoon and evening hours at high schools in the region throughout the month.

"Some people might feel they're not comfortable with the vaccine so maybe that's what's holding back a number of individuals. We're encouraging people to reach out to their health care provider."