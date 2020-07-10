Northwestern Health Unit adjust COVID case numbers after new guidance from health ministry

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has revised its total COVID-19 numbers based on recent guidance from the Ontario Ministry of Health.

An updated ministry document recommended that a positive test result in an asymptomatic person be treated as a confirmed case in an effort to promote "consistent reporting across the province," explained a NWHU spokesperson Friday.

On July 8, the NWHU posted two additional cases to its website.

They are "two asymptomatic cases from several weeks ago that meet those updated guidelines. Both cases are resolved," the NWHU said.

A third case was announced Thursday in the Municipality of Red Lake.

Health officials said they have followed up with the person involved and have begun contact tracing.

The NWHU has had 42 cases of COVID-19 as of July 10.