Northwestern Health Unit speeding up eligibility for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The Northwestern Health Unit will significantly accelerate the eligibility for people looking to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, the health unit will book appointments for anyone who had a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at least 28 days earlier.

Northwestern Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said many of their vaccination clinics have not been full, with most offering regular walk-in availability.

"We really do want to push out the vaccine that's available to us at this time," she said during the health unit's weekly media briefing on Tuesday.

"This week we have a lot of doses available now for this week and next week so therefore we want to do most of the vaccinations now."

Young Hoon said the vaccination effort is also a race against the delta variant, which was first detected in India.

While no cases of the delta variant have been found in the Northwestern Health Unit area, she pointed to the Porcupine Health Unit being a hot spot, as well as cases in Manitoba, and said people move between regions.

As of Monday, about 70 per cent of the health unit's population over the age of 18 has received at least a first dose.

While those who were given a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shot for their first dose have accelerated eligibility for their second, those who got AstraZeneca will have a waiting period between eight to 12 weeks if they choose to get an mRNA shot.

Young Hoon said evidence indicates a longer interval between doses makes the AstraZeneca vaccine more effective.

The health unit said a limited number of AstraZeneca doses this week are expected to arrive later this week to pharmacies and primary care clinics, though they were likely to be distributed only to locations where it was initially provided.

Provincial borders restrictions to end

On Wednesday, the restrictions against non-essential travellers at Ontario's provincial borders will expire.

Young Hoon said the health unit continues to caution against non-essential travel to higher risk areas, including Manitoba.

"We do encourage people to be mindful that they could spread the virus or potentially other variants within our catchment area if they aren't careful and if they don't make that extra effort to follow public health measures and protect others," she said.

Young Hoon said the health unit has experienced incidents of people behaving violently and disrespectfully toward staff and volunteers at its vaccination clinics.

Security will be provided at places where there have been issues, she added.