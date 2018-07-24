Five new forest fires spark in Northwest Region as of Monday night, says MNRF

Five new forest fires have sparked as of Monday night in the northwest region according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

All five of them are under half a hectare in size and not under control.

Three out of the five new fires are in the Red Lake district, with another one in Dryden and the fifth one in Fort Frances.

A total of 77 fires are currently burning across the region, with 65 of them classified as under observation, being held or under control.

The ministry said Kenora Fire 71 remains at over 9000 hectares with about 140 fire fighters currently committed to this fire.

The fire did receive some rain which has reduced fire behaviour, according to Monday's written statement, and the air quality is improving around the area.

Across the region, the fire hazard is low to moderate in the western portions and moderate to high in the east.