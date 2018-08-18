Scattered rain this weekend 'won't really reduce fire hazard' in northwestern Ontario, wildfire officials say

There could be more lightning-caused forest fires this weekend in northwestern Ontario as the forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions with a bit of scattered rain, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

The ministry's fire information officer, Jonathan Scott, said a total of five new forest fires have been reported in northwestern Ontario as of Friday, with most of the region under extreme fire hazards.

"Two [fires] are in the Red Lake district and one each in Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances and Kenora," Scott said.

Areas like Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Kenora and the Dryden districts have been under a restricted fire zone since Thursday morning, as the lack of rain combined with high temperatures have prompted the ministry to limit the number of human-caused fires this weekend.

​The City of Thunder Bay is not included in the fire ban, as well as the surrounding municipalities like Neebing, O'Connor, Oliver-Paipoonge, Shuniah and Dorion.

A restricted fire zone has been put in place as of Thursday morning in northwestern Ontario. This map shows which regions are under a fire ban. It's expected to continue throughout the weekend. (MNRF)

The ministry reminded residents that the use of open fires is restricted during a fire ban, however, portable gas and propane stoves are allowed but must be safely managed and monitored.

Fires in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park and Wabakimi Provincial Park are still being monitored, Scott said, however the fires were quite active on Thursday with the humid weather causing smoky conditions in nearby areas.

The projected Environment Canada forecast released Friday "won't really reduce the fire hazard," Scott said.