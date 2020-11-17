New COVID-19 case associated with Dryden school

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in northwestern Ontario, including one associated with a school.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced its latest positive tests on Tuesday morning, with two cases in its Dryden and Red Lake region and one in the Kenora area.

The Keewatin Patricia District School Board confirmed one of the cases is associated with Open Roads Public School in Dryden.

The school board said it is working closely with the health unit, with all contacts of the case being called by the health unit and provided with instructions.

Staff and students who are not contacted by the health unit can still attend school but are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms, school board officials added.

The health unit said it has started following up with the individuals and their contacts, but did not provide any further information about the location of the cases or how the virus was acquired.