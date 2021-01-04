Latest positive COVID-19 test in Rainy River District brings active case count to 13

The Northwestern Health Unit has reported one new case of COVID-19 in the Rainy River District, where there are 13 active cases.

The health unit, which covers both the Rainy River and Kenora districts, announced the latest positive test on Monday morning.

Over the weekend, the health unit cautioned that a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area was no longer limited to the Town of Rainy River.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks declared at the Rainycrest long-term care home in Fort Frances, where one resident has tested positive, as well as in the long-term care home at the Atikokan General Hospital, where one staff member has been found to have the virus. An outbreak was also declared last month at the Riverview Manor seniors' complex in Rainy River.

The Rainy River District has had 40 confirmed cases and one probable case throughout the pandemic.

There are 23 active cases across the health unit's catchment area, with the other 10 in its Kenora area.