The Ontario government is investigating the death of an Alberta firefighter near Red Lake, close to the Manitoba border.

Jerry Gadwa, from Kehewin Cree First Nation northeast of Edmonton near Bonnyville, died last week while helping to fight a forest fire near Red Lake.

When reached by CBC News on Saturday, a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) spokeswoman said no further details about Gadwa's death are currently available, as the Ministry of Labour and OPP investigation is ongoing, with the MNRF assisting.

Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Jeff Yurek issued a statement regarding Gadwa's death on Friday.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends back home, to his crew-members and to all the Alberta firefighters who are helping to keep Ontarians safe," Yurek wrote.

"These brave men and women are working around the clock to help fight these fires. It's dangerous and hard work — they are our first line of defence and they step up each and every time. We're grateful for their efforts and their sacrifices, and for reminding us that we're never stronger than when we work together."

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley also issued a statement about Gadwa's death on Friday, offering condolences to his friends and family.

"We are one country and we look out for one another. Mr. Gadwa and his fellow firefighters were in Ontario fighting to defend the well-being of their fellow Canadians," Notley said in a statement.

Gadwa was one of more than 200 out-of-province firefighters helping to fight wildfires in Ontario, MNRF fire information office Chris Marchand said Saturday. Those resources are in addition to the 37 four-person Ontario crews also on the ground.

71 fires burning in region

As for the Northwestern Ontario forest fire situation overall, Marchand said as of mid-Saturday afternoon, no new fires had been reported.

On Friday, seven new fires had been reported, with just one — at a dump site near Wabaseemoong First Nation — remaining out of control.

Overall, there were 71 fires burning in the Northwest region on Saturday afternoon, with nine classified as not under control.

That may change, however, due to lightning that rolled through the western part of the region, in the Red Lake and Kenora districts, on Friday, Marchand said.

"As is sometimes the case, there were areas where there wasn't too much rain associated with that lightning activity," he said. "Those districts are going to be on the lookout for some new starts that might emerge over the next few days."

No communities threatened

None of the fires are directly threatening any communities, although smoke remains a concern in some areas, depending on wind, Marchand said.

"Fortunately, most of the fire activity in the Northwest region is happening in places that are a reasonable, safe distance from people or property," he said. "The bulk of our fires are just being allowed to burn on the landscape. They're being monitored."

"In terms of suppression, the focus really is on Kenora 71. We have over 160 firefighters on that fire, and there's a little bit of activity in terms of suppression in the Red Lake district."

Meanwhile, air quality in Wabaseemoong has improved, and about 60 people who were moved out of that community on July 19 have since returned home, Marchand said.

The fire hazard in the region is high in the Kenora and Sioux Lookout districts, and moderate to low in other areas.\