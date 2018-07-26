Wet weather in northwest region reduces fire hazard, helps MNRF make progress

The wet weather in northwestern Ontario has helped crews stay on top of the forest fires in the region, according to the fire official with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Fire information officer, Chris Marchand said not much has changed with Kenora Fire 71, however they did see three new fires caused by lightning as of Thursday afternoon in the Sioux Lookout area.

​"Sioux Lookout fires 83,84 and 85 are currently not under control," Marchand explained. "Sioux Lookout [fire] 85 is a two hectare fire and it was discovered in the Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 77 kilometres southeast of Pickle Lake. Sioux Lookout [fire] 84 was discovered at 0.2 hectares and it's currently not under control."

Meanwhile Sioux Lookout fire 83 which was about 0.1 hectares in size has been extinguished by the ministry as of Thursday.

He said there are currently 71 fires in the region with 53 of them under observation, three of those being held and five of them are under control while nine fires are not under control.

"Rainfall across the region has cooled things off somewhat and resulted in a reduced hazard in most districts," Marchand said.