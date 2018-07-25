While residents of Wabaseemoong First Nation make their way home as the air quality caused by a fire near Kenora continues to improve, three new fires have sparked in the northwest region as of Tuesday evening.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, two of the fires are in the Red Lake district and one is in Sioux Lookout along the north shoreline of Savant Lake.

The fires in Red Lake area are about 0.1 hectares in size, while the Sioux Lookout fire is being held at 0.5 hectares.

Currently there are 78 active fires in the northwestern Ontario region, with 69 of them either under observation, being held or under control.

The fire in Kenora — Kenora Fire 71 — has been remapped at 10,887 hectares after a successful aerial ignition, according to the ministry's written statement on Wednesday. A hundred and sixty fire fighters have been committed to this fire and are making good progress following some rainfall in the area.

A list of all the fires across the province, along with the latest update on the condition of the fire can be viewed on the ministry's interactive map.